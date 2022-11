Spezia want €15/20m to sell Jakub Kiwior in 2023 as there are many clubs interested in Serie A. Spezia hope to keep Kiwior at least until June. ⚪️🇵🇱 #transfers



West Ham approached Spezia to sign Kiwior last summer but deal collapsed as he was untouchable. pic.twitter.com/8xKRyDBsGm