Gio Simeone: "I'd love to be part of Argentina squad for the World Cup, but I've never been called up despite scoring 17 goals in Serie A. I hope there will be some space for me one day", told Il Mattino 🇦🇷 #Argentina



Napoli spent €3.5m loan fee for Gio – plus €12m buy option. pic.twitter.com/wRZYNXX8Xe