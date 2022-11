1 – Poland are the first team to fail to convert 3 consecutive World Cup penalties (excl. shoutouts) since Opta collects this data (1966).



Prior to Lewandowski, K. Deyna (v Argentina in 1978) and M. Zurawski (v USA in 2002) had also seen their attempts saved. Oops. #MEXPOL pic.twitter.com/sHM6x7eZRU