Znamy spadkowicza z Serie A, w tym klubie występuje Polak

🚨🇮🇹 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Salernitana have been RELEGATED from Serie A! 🔻📉



Just 2 wins for them this season…



Some squad members include Ochoa, Jerome Boateng, Fazio, Manolas, Candreva and Boulaye Dia. 😳 pic.twitter.com/a9sqpZM7hH