BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause. 🚨🔴🇭🇺 #LFC



€70m deal done, to be signed soon.



Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon.



Huge signing for #LFC.