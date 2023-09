🚨🎙️| Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate, fuming in the post-game interview:



“The treatment from minute 1 has been different from the two benches. This is the LaLiga they want.”



“What I said is that it was a clear goal with my hands in my pockets.”



“It can't be a foul in any way!… pic.twitter.com/GZRUQjZIU7