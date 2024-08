Mats Hummels może trafić do Premier League

🚨🔵 Excl | Brighton, seriously considering to sign #Mats Hummels as a free agent ✔️



There was a phone call between coach Fabian Hürzeler and Hummels in the last days. About Brighton‘s project, Hummel‘s ambition and more.



Brighton, very open to sign Hummels as an experienced… pic.twitter.com/ZYwIbGdHmO