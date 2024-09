Ben Chilwell wróci do składu Chelsea? Enzo Maresca odpowiedział

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Maresca open doors to Ben Chilwell return: “We will sit with him and find solution. He is probably going to be back with us, we will see”.



“At the moment, he is not training with us. The reason why he was training apart, is because the idea was for him to leave”. pic.twitter.com/USRt1Oj8k7