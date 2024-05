🔴⚪️ Benjamin Šeško scores again… and it’s a goal or assist in each Bundesliga game he started since January 27!



11 goals, 2 assists in 13 games — all in separated games. 🤖🇸🇮



⚽️ vs Stuttgart

⚽️ vs Union

⚽️ vs Augsburg

⚽️ vs Bayern

👟 vs Bochum

👟 vs Köln

⚽️ vs Freiburg

⚽️ vs… pic.twitter.com/WwohHCT40C