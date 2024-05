🚨🔴⚫️ Bayer Leverkusen make history finishing the Bundesliga season unbeaten.



28 wins, 6 draws, 0️⃣ defeats — 89 goals scored, 24 conceded.



51 games unbeaten in all competitions.



Two games away from legendary unbeaten treble.



🏆👀 Europa League and DFB Pokal finals to follow. pic.twitter.com/nONlMSkbqJ