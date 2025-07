Nawrocki znalazł nowy klub. Zagra w Niemczech

🚨EXCL | Maik Nawrocki to Hannover 96 is a done deal!



The 24 y/o centre-back from Celtic joins Hannover on loan with an option to buy.



Medical completed. Last paperwork being finalised. Announcement soon.



