🚨🔵 Pep Guardiola: “Josko Gvardiol will be out for 2/3 weeks due to an ankle ligament injury”.



“Bernardo got a big knock in his ankle, Jack Grealish looks like muscular injury”.



“Kovacić is ready to return”. 🔙🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/LgNFn4y8nJ