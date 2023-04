Marquinhos on his 400th game as PSG player: “PSG always shows me a lot of gratitude, the fans too, everyone in the club. I am very very happy in Paris”. 🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG



New deal for Marquinhos, at final stage and expected to be completed soon. It’s considered matter of time. pic.twitter.com/xV5tj27B8c