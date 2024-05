🚨⚪️🔴 EXCL: Polish goalkeeper Radek Majecki set to sign new deal until June 2028 at AS Monaco.



Deal agreed after playing a crucial part helping Monaco securing second place in Ligue1, where he’s had 7 clean sheets in 12 matches.



Three year extension, ready. 🔐🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/0T2anklnGH