Pajor z golem w Lidze Mistrzyń! Zabójcza skuteczność w polu karnym [WIDEO]

👀 Anything Pajor touches in the six-yard area turns to goal!



Barça 2-0 up away at Chelsea.



Watch Chelsea v. Barcelona live for free on DAZN & joind the DAZN FanZone ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURfZv#UWCLonDAZN #UWCL pic.twitter.com/nbjEWOiZ6W