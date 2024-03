💣❗🇲🇦 #SevillaFC 🔴 #SempreMilan❗

AC Milan are planning to make an opening offer for Youssef En-Nesyri.



▪️Juventus, West Ham and Wolves are interested in Sevilla's 26-year-old Moroccan player. https://t.co/UEOxcRyy1N pic.twitter.com/62vVIqOAc4