Son confirms he’s not moving to Saudi this summer: “If I wanted to be there I wouldn't be here now!”. ⚪️🇰🇷



“Last season I suffered. Last season was not the Sonny I know”.



“I want to show people the Sonny they know this season at Spurs”, he said via @AlasdairGold. pic.twitter.com/RCzrji1Cen