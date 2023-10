⚪️✨ Fede Valverde: “It’s my dream to be Real Madrid captain one day”.



“That would be insane feeling for me, as it was with Uruguay”.



“Here I always try to learn from Modrić, Carvajal, Kroos. They're our captains… our mirrors”.



“Being Real Madrid captain would be a dream”. pic.twitter.com/Y4OFvGGISg