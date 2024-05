Poznaliśmy drugą ligę, która wystawi pięć drużyn w Lidze Mistrzów

🟡⚫️ Fifth Champions League spot for Germany is an excellent news for Borussia Dortmund.



BVB are currently 5th in Bundesliga and the access to next UCL is crucial for their budget.



❗️ Understand BVB will really try to keep both Ian Maatsen and Jadon Sancho with UCL fresh funds. pic.twitter.com/jS43kfJL9j