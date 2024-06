Chorwacki napastnik z nietypowym osiągnięciem. Trzeci przypadek w historii

Only three men have scored a European Championship goal on their birthday:



🇫🇷 Jean-Francois Domergue (1984)

🇳🇱 Wesley Sneijder (2008)

🇭🇷 Andrej Kramaric (2024)



