More on Alejandro Grimaldo exclusive news. He will sign a contract at Bayer Leverkusen valid until June 2027 — four year deal. 🚨🔴⚫️🇪🇸 #transfers



Grimaldo has completed medical tests in the past few days.



It’s all done and sealed, it will be official very soon. pic.twitter.com/7EGMhh51bk