Rodrygo podjął kluczową decyzję! Wskazał klub, w którym ma grać

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Rodrygo is CONVINCED that he can gain Xabi Alonso's trust and be crucial for Real Madrid.



He will only consider leaving if Xabi Alonso tells him there is no place.



(Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/m2CEROaRZ7