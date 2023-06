Bayern are informed on the conditions of the deal for Pau Torres, one of the left footed CB in the list in case Hernandez leaves the club. 🔴🇪🇸 #FCBayern



Aston Villa remain keen on signing Pau Torres; Unai Emery, big fan of the centre back since Villarreal chapter. 🟣🔵 pic.twitter.com/E3e2JstkWL