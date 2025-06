🚨‼️ PSG and Bournemouth are still far apart on Zabarnyi.



‼️ The 🇫🇷 club has put €60m+ on the table, but AFCB stand firm seeing huge potential in Illya. ✨🇺🇦



💰 PSG have personal terms until 2030 sealed, but need to up their bid to break the deadlock.



➕ More on @TEAMtalk ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zJyEgbb8MA