Álvaro Morata signed new deal at Atléti until June 2027, no interest in MLS move for January despite links 🔴⚪️✨



🇪🇺 5️⃣ goals in 4️⃣ Champions League games.



🇪🇸 7️⃣ goals and 2️⃣ assists in 🔟 Liga games. pic.twitter.com/CvvmRBYd4p