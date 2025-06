Liverpool z planem B. Ruszy po niego, jeśli Wirtz odmówi

🚨🔴🔵🇫🇷 #Ligue1 |



❗️As reported last month, Liverpool is interested in Rayan Cherki — he's plan B option in list behind Florian Writz. The Reds are aware of the interest of Manchester City



➡️ New round of talks scheduled this week between Manchester City and OL.



🔐 Man… https://t.co/tKOEa90SYm pic.twitter.com/1cmy2Ilpnn