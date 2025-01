Kvaratskhelia zmienia klub. Romano potwierdza wielki transfer

🚨🔴🔵 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go! Deal sealed today as planned between the two clubs.



The transfer fee will be in excess of €70m package, as per RMC Sport.



Five year contract for Kvara. 🇬🇪



Story revealed here last week, now confirmed. pic.twitter.com/BVRqkoMNDk