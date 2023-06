Barça president Laporta: “Deco is now working on Arda Güler. La Liga allow us to carry out the operations that do not count for this year”. 🚨🇹🇷



“Our scouting department was following Arda. We also have Deco's opinion. We are trying to complete the deal for next year”, told Tv3. pic.twitter.com/aMp7CwRfzE