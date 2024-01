Chelsea straci talent? Obrońca naciska na transfer do Bundesligi

⬛️🟨 News #Maatsen: Positive developments today and final stage now! It’s becoming more and more likely that the 21 y/o left-back will join @BVB soon!



➡️ 6-months-loan ✔️ #CFC

➡️ Verbal agreement is done. @berger_pj | @SkySportDE 🇳🇱🇸🇷 pic.twitter.com/EWXMDYPaK5