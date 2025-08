Arsenal nie zwalnia. Nowy obrońca z Ligue 1 na celowniku

🚨🔴⚪️ Understand Arsenal already made an approach for Jérémy Jacquet as new defender in case of exit for Zinchenko or Kiwior.



Rennes consider the defender NOT for sale this summer, after extending his contract in May.#AFC remain keen on Jacquet, also eventually for 2026. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7ojOUMoqP4