Lautaro is just the THIRD Inter player to score 20+ goals for 3 seasons in a row for Inter 😱



🇮🇹 Meazza – (1929/30 to 1933/34)

🇭🇺 Nyers – (1948/49 to 1951/52)

🇦🇷 Martínez – (2021/22 to 2023/24)



