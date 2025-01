Neymar nie chciał być najlepszy. Dlatego zamienił Barcelonę na PSG

🔵🔴 Neymar tells Romário: “I didn’t leave Barça to be the best in the world at PSG”.



“Messi told me: why are you leaving? Do you want to be the best player in the world? I can make you the best player in the world”.



"I told him no. It's not that. It's something personal.