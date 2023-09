🪄 Luis Enrique: “If I were a fan of any team, I’d pay for ticket to see Dembélé play. He has different qualities”.



“He can miss three times but he’s magic. He’s a wonderful player. He will score soon”.



🔴🔵 No goal/assist yet for Ousmane Dembélé @ PSG. pic.twitter.com/06YoKq91C8