Legenda Liverpoolu opuszcza Arabię Saudyjską. Umowa Anglika rozwiązana

🚨 Al-Ettifaq confirm Steven Gerrard has left by mutual consent. Michael Beale also departs.



🗣️ Gerrard: "I want to express my gratitude to the club, the players and the fans, especially the president, Samir [Al-Misehal] and head of the football committee, Hatim Al-Misehal." pic.twitter.com/JMs2xAgkVG