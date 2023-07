❗️More on Marcel #Sabitzer:



🆕 Details:



➡️ He will sign a contract at least until 2027

➡️ Transfer fee as revealed: Around €19m with possible add-ons included.



ℹ️ It’s planned that the deal should be finalized in the next 48 hours. #bvb



Sabitzer, he’s a new player of… pic.twitter.com/24L27TAIlG