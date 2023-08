❗️Kyle Walker wants to sign his new contract at @ManCity in the next days! #MCFC



➡️ FC Bayern has inquired about him in the last week again – but there was no chance. He will stay at ManCity. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/LeXoh97MhR