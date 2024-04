🔴⚫️🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen consider Florian Wirtz untouchable for the summer transfer window, he’s not gonna leave the club.



It was one of the key points discussed with Xabi Alonso when he decided to stay.



The race for summer 2025 will involve top clubs in England, Germany, Spain. pic.twitter.com/Myu6qJQqFW