Dusan Vlahović: "I'm under contract at Juventus for two more years, I am very happy here. I want to win some important trophies at Juventus".



❗️ “PSG or Chelsea? I heard the rumours but I was not even interested in those stories”, told L’Équipé. pic.twitter.com/fLUhhvrtRs