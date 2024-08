🚨🔴 FC Bayern now focused on four main departures: Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Zaragoza (loan) and Kingsley Coman (loan or sale).



All the other candidates for sale are expected to stay at this stage.



The transfers of Désiré #Doué and Jonathan #Tah are to be… pic.twitter.com/w5axKR2n90