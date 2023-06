EXCLUSIVE: Marcelo Brozović says yes to Al Nassr proposal, here we go! Verbal agreement reached, waiting to sign all the contracts. 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦 #AlNassr



Understand he will undergo medical tests on Friday and then final check to the contracts.



Deal will be valid until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/AGgQZRrcIl