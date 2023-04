🚨 Borussia Dortmund have an interest in Conor Gallagher, but nothing is concrete yet. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Chelsea want to trim their squad and are willing to sell the midfielder. He would cost €50m. 💰



(Source: @SkySportDE) pic.twitter.com/b8sZGtx6ca