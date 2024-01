Cash może mieć problemy. Aston Villa ściągnie mu rywala

🚨🟣🔵 Aston Villa are closing in on deal to sign 2005 born right back Kosta Nedeljković from Crvena Zvezda!



He’s set to stay at Serbian club until end of the season.



Talks at final stages for less than €9m.



Villa have been scouting Kosta for long time, as per @Telesportrs. pic.twitter.com/5F4hwovEIA