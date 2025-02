✅ Done deal! According to our information, Jamal Musiala (21) has extended his contract with FC Bayern until 2030!

❇️ Musiala is expected to earn around 25 million euros per year

❇️ Musiala gets an exit clause for 175 million euros in his contract