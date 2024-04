🚨 Rúben Amorim has demanded £10m-a-season over a three year contract from Liverpool, plus a signing on fee.



Liverpool have offered less than that. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



The Portuguese coach won’t be changing Sporting for West Ham. 🚫



(Source: @pedromsepulveda ) pic.twitter.com/O4X7dQbd8h