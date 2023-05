Arteta z wiarą w tytuł. “Wciąż jesteśmy w grze”

🗣️ “Two games to go and we can still be champions against probably the best team in the history of the Premier League, for 10 months and we are still there and we’re not going to bottle that. That’s for sure.”



Mikel Arteta says Arsenal can 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇 win the Premier League. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8JnZatKYBF