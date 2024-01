Zwrot akcji w sprawie piłkarza Atletico. Simeone wieszczy jego przyszłość

🔴⚪️ Simeone: “My instincts tell me that Ángel Correa is going to stay at Atlético Madrid”.



🇸🇦 His move to Al Ittihad is difficult due to huge differences in the negotiations between clubs.



Atléti will now decide whether they want to proceed with Kean loan deal or not. pic.twitter.com/t3PWym2TG7