Gyokeres głównym celem giganta z Anglii. Arsenal pozostaje w tyle!

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Manchester United will now accelerate a move to sign Viktor Gyokeres after completing a deal to sign Matheus Cunha.



United are the first European club to make a concrete move.



(Source: @Tanziloic) pic.twitter.com/EdT6Kfkcu0