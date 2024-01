🇦🇷 The release clauses into Dybala’s Roma contract.



◉ €12m release clause active now until January 15.



◉ €12m release clause valid from July 1 to July 31.



🇮🇹 If Italian clubs trigger clause, decision up to Roma.



🌎 If club from abroad trigger clause, decision up to Paulo. pic.twitter.com/vIHhiphbba