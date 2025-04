Real Madryt robi porządki. Perez skreślił trzy gwiazdy

🚨 Real Madrid want to renovate the squad this summer! 🤍🔄



3 players could be victims of the plan and leave the club:



▫️ Luka Modric 🇭🇷 (end of contract)

▫️ Lucas Vazquez 🇪🇸 (end of contract)

▫️ David Alaba 🇦🇹 (end of contract in 2026)



(Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/NTMDX1BqoA