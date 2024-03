Manchester City pozyska 14-latka! To ogromny talent

🚨🔵 EXCL: Manchester City are closing in on deal to sign American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan, deal agreed!



2009 born talent set to join #MCFC in the next years from Ph. Union despite Real, BVB, Bayern interest.



City Academy, doing excellent job on talents.



Here we go, soon. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w91WKM01OH